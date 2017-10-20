stargraph81
First time
4.8
10 reviews
Great spot with great selection.
Wonderful store! Great selections of flower and oils! The staff is awesome as well as the weekly specials! Thanks again!!!
No problem! We're so glad you had a good experience at our dispensary 😊 & found the products you were looking for!
Friendly helpful staff
Mahalo 🌺!
I love Pono the staff is awesome. Their flower is sticky and great quailty. They have some pretty good deals and weekly specials. They package it in a twist top container, sweet. Mahalo to Pono for Life
Mahalo 🌴!
Friendly helpful staff, wide variety of cannabis strains, fresh products, and educational information and handouts available.
Mahalo Dr. Schusser. Education on products and the medical cannabis program here in Hawaii is our top priority!
I am always pleased with the superb service at Pono Life Maui. They have a fantastic variety of strains and good deals too!
Mahalo 😊!
Pono has the best flower and the staff is very knowledgeable.
Mahalo Kelakona! 🤙See you soon! 🏝️
Very friendly staff I was helped right away and after a quick registration Stacy helped me navigate through their many specials...back home the products were excellent nice pain relief.
Mahalo :) We're always here to help navigate you through products, specials, and of course your medical cannabis journey. See you again!
Great people, great and CLEAN products, best deals on the island. I would recomend to everyone seeking medicine at a FAIR price
Thanks so much! We're excited to be bringing more weekly & daily specials to our customers. Yes! Our products are always PONO Pure and clean. We test for over 56 pesticides and contaminants in ALL of our products & we consistently demonstrate ZERO contamination.