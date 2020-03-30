26 products
Sticky Dreams (GG x Key Lime x Blue Dream) Rosin Dab
from Pono Life Maui
51%
THC
2.7%
CBD
Sister Glue
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Lime Dreams (Blue Dream x Key Lime) Hash 14.4% THC
from Pono Life Maui
14.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$20½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dutch OG (Blue Dream x Hawaiian Dutch x Maui OG) Rosin Cartridge
from Pono Life Maui
55.1%
THC
1.8%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Hawaiian Ginger Topical Balm (Extra Strength THC and CBD)
from Pono Life Maui
164mg
THC
54mg
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$70each
In-store only
1:1 CBD Tincture Extra Strength (4.9mg THC 5.9mg CBD/mL)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
4.9mg
THC
5.9mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
All Products
GG
from PONO LIFE MAUI
11.4%
THC
1.48%
CBD
Sister Glue
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stardawg (New!)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
19.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$271 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel (New!)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
17.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$271 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Cookie
from PONO LIFE MAUI
17.8%
THC
0.23%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$271 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Key Lime
from PONO LIFE MAUI
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$231 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Shark
from PONO LIFE MAUI
5.94%
THC
7.65%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch
from PONO LIFE MAUI
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$231 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from PONO LIFE MAUI
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$231 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lime Dawg (Key Lime x Chemdawg) Rosin Dab
from Pono Life Maui
61%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Watermelon Rancher CBD Hash 5% THC 6.4% CBD
from Pono Life Maui
5%
THC
6.4%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$20½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream Hash 23% THC
from Pono Life Maui
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$25½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemdawg Hash 19.7% THC
from Pono Life Maui
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$25½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) 1 Gram Syringe
from Pono Life Maui
330mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Capsules Extra Strength (5 count)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
THC Capsules Extra Strength (10 count)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Coconut Mint THC Oral Spray
from Pono Life Maui
28mg
THC
3.5mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Sticky Dreams (GG x Key Lime x Blue Dream) Rosin Cartridge
from Pono Life Maui
51%
THC
2.7%
CBD
Sister Glue
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Lime Dawg (Key Lime x Chemdawg) Rosin Cartridge
from Pono Life Maui
61%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Maui Rose Topical Balm (THC only)
from Pono Life Maui
98mg
THC
0mg
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Coconut Mint Elixir
from Pono Life Maui
56mg
THC
7mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
THC Tincture (Extra Strength 5.2mg/mL THC)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
5.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only