Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
one word: AMAZING!!
best place in st johns!! ❤ this place!!
noximus
on January 4, 2019
love em. they're my go to spot in North Portland for concentrates. I love the fact that carry thc-a crystalline isolate. It's my fave😉
noirling
on November 30, 2018
Recently, I was a few bucks short on my order and the budtender was all cool with it. I made it a point to go to an ATM, pull out cash, and return to leave her a tip. The people at this store are truly so nice. The cannabis has never been disappointing. The prices have always been perfect.
KateRips
on November 23, 2018
Disney always makes things quick easy and enjoyable! Thanks best buds!
christianchanggg
on November 13, 2018
I’ve been here several times already and their products never disappoint.
ontkean
on November 1, 2018
Great prices, great products, great staff. A real triple threat! Their 4:20 happy hour is sweet too.