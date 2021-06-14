I absolutely love being able to get products from here! I enjoy the variety they always have so many tasty edibles, a huge variety of cartridges and flavors! Their flower is the absolute best, better than anywhere I've gotten from before, and I'm not paying an arm and a leg every time. The customer service is always great, they really know what they're talking about when it comes to high end Delta 8. Highly recommend this dispensary shop to anyone looking for great product, pain and anxiety relief, and a super friendly staff!