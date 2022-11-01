5 Reviews of Puffy's Dispensary
b........w
Today
Amazing staff!! Everyone here is so friendly, accepting, and extremely knowledgeable. They didn’t mind taking the time to walk me through everything I needed and wanted to know as a newly cannabis user. I loved hearing about Kitt’s story of his mother and wanting the cannabis industry in South Dakota to belong to South Dakotans. Such an amazing mom and pop shop, and I can’t wait to see their other locations open up!
B........5
Today
Puffys is officially my go to shop in the South Dakota area. Good variety of product, clean & safe environment, and the most friendly/ knowledgable budtenders in the state. Any need or question I have Puffys and the staff have always taken care of me!
a........5
Today
Leader's in the South Dakota cannabis industry! Best place in all of South Dakota and most knowledgeable staff. I love that they are locally owned and give local artist opportunities to shine as well! 1 million stars!
b........r
Today
Most knowledgeable bud-tenders that treat patients like family. Very friendly and personable. Glad to have a locally owned dispensary in my hometown.
d........n
Yesterday
Cash only and has an ATM inside. Display case/counter seems a bit small for the size of the room. Buds are on a shelf in big jars with large labels with easy to read print which is nice. Picked out of the jars with chop sticks, didn't ask if I could choose my buds. I'm sure if they were not busy they wouldn't mind. Bud tender was friendly, and made a nice recommendation.