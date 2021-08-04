This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Pure CBD Amelia
***Free Hotdogs** Welcome! Pure CBD offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta8 products including flower, topicals, edibles, tinctures, vapes, drinks, and pet products. Come on out! We have a full line of CBD, Delta8, and Delta10 available. 3 for $80 Delta8 Cartridges 3 for $20 Delta8 Pre-rolls 3 for $10 CBD Pre-rolls And lots more! Address: 1723 East Ohio Pike Amelia Ohio 45102. 9 am - 8 pm Monday thru Thursday, 10 am - 9 pm Friday and Saturday.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 1
1723 Ohio Pike #1, Amelia, OH
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discount
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
Closed
Photos of Pure CBD Amelia
Show all photos
Deals at Pure CBD Amelia
see all promotions
1 Review of Pure CBD Amelia
see all reviews
M........t
2 days ago
I loved the vibe of the store and ability to ask all of my questions ...