vapemeawaysac on August 19, 2019

Don’t pack any weed on your way to Tahoe, just stop inside Pure Life because you’re going to want to buy so many things anyway! They have an AWESOME SELECTION, and something for everyone! I am a brand ambassador for the vape cartridge company Heavy Hitters, which means I have the pleasure of spending time at Pure Life at least once a month! Every 20th of the month, they have a series of events and vendors come and celebrate their patients by bringing them swag, deals, and more! If you don’t have your rec card, call them and they can recommend a doctor for you, and trust me, it’s worth getting your card to be able to go here! They are loved by the locals because every employee is an amazing human who knows so much about the products! They have so much compassion and respect for the plant, it is truly an honor to be able to spend so much time here! If you’re looking for a medicinal product, they will most likely have it here! If you’re looking for some great flower, they definitely have it here! PLUS they typically have some beautiful clones! It is worth a drive up the hill to visit this great little place!