About this dispensary
Pure Options - Muskegon - Medical
Pure Options is Muskegon's premier cannabis provisioning center, now serving both the adult-use and medical communities in-store and curbside. We are located in Muskegon Township, just west of the US-31 / Holton Road interchange. In keeping with the Pure Promise, our Puristas are approachable and knowledgable about our carefully curated selection of products, including Pure Options precision-crafted cannabis.
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
12pm-9pm
