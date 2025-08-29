DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
PurLife - Rio Rancho
Ratings and reviews of PurLife - Rio Rancho
(1 ratings / 12 reviews)
write a review
3.8
Quality
4.1
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-12 of 12
j........n
August 29, 2025
I learned a lesson from them and as a result will not be returning. I bought a disposable live resin and waited two weeks to try it. It didn’t work so I tried to return it. They would not replace it. That was the end of this place for me. For approx 35.00 they lost a good amount of revenue from me. I have out of town friends who purchase while they’re here and they will lose that revenue as well. Now I will make sure I open and try a product right away. It won’t be product from Pur.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to leave feedback. We're truly sorry to see that your experience didn’t meet your expectations. We value your opinion and would love to understand how we can improve. Please feel free to reach out to us directly at https://www.purlifenm.com/contact/ so we can address any concerns you may have and make things right.
October 8, 2025
s........g
December 11, 2024
The guy checking in people was so high he couldn’t focus on grabbing my id nor focus on my medical card. Didn’t even hand me back my items just left them on the counter and told me to go sit down. The whole time he’s layed back proped up texting not even paying attention
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to leave feedback. We're truly sorry to see that your experience didn’t meet your expectations. We value your opinion and would love to understand how we can improve. Please feel free to reach out to us directly at https://www.purlifenm.com/contact/ so we can address any concerns you may have and make things right. We’re committed to providing the best possible service and appreciate the opportunity to learn & grow from your feedback.
January 2, 2025
b........7
March 20, 2024
Verified Shopper
I ordered zack cake they didn't have it but they took good care of me and got me another strain called devil#11 and they match the price $20 1/8
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for your awesome feedback! We're thrilled to hear that our team was knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with. Your recommendation means a lot to us, and we're excited to welcome you back again soon!
September 9, 2024
j........9
May 26, 2023
Ask them to weigh your order in front of you paid for 14 grams and got 12. I let it go and tried them again. Placed an online order @ 7:30 pm got there at 6 minutes until 8 and was denied entry/ service because they were at "capacity." They should turn off online ordering at 7:20 pm or before if they aren't going to fill the orders.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for sharing your experience with us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience you encountered, both with the weighing of your order and the online ordering process. This is certainly not the level of service we strive to provide. Your feedback is invaluable, and we will use it to improve our procedures moving forward, including ensuring that orders are weighed properly and addressing our online ordering cut-off times to prevent situations like this in the future. We truly appreciate you giving us another chance, and we'd love the opportunity to make things right. Please feel free to reach out to us directly, and we’ll do our best to assist you.
September 9, 2024
M........5
January 11, 2023
Verified Shopper
Place and people are nice. Bud is okay and have had to re-roll all prerolls
Dispensary response:
Thanks for taking the time to bring this to our attention. Your feedback helps us get better. We are looking into this issue and hope to resolve it promptly and accurately.
January 12, 2023
a........r
October 1, 2022
Verified Shopper
I ordered the balloon fiesta special. Which was $20 off of a quarter ounce. One of the best prices I've seen all year and the flower was really beautiful. Very impressed. I was expecting lower quality for some reason. Above my expectations!
Dispensary response:
We promise to always strive to exceed your expectations as far as our quality and price. Thank you for taking the time to leave us such a great review- we appreciate you!
December 13, 2022
h........t
June 4, 2022
Verified Shopper
Mischelle was a great budtender. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and very helpful. I will be coming back very soon!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for leaving them a compliment and rating your experience at our dispensary 5 stars. We appreciate the time you took to provide this feedback and look forward to seeing you again soon!
June 24, 2022
m........4
October 7, 2022
Amazing place! Very friendly staff and reliably good medicine! They always seem to have a great variety on hand on any given day! I want to go to other dispensaries,but I find myself ALWAYS going to purlife!
Dispensary response:
We love to receive feedback like this and are so glad you choose our dispensary. We promise to always keep the selection high and the prices low!
December 13, 2022
2........s
June 25, 2022
Not worth the drive.
Dispensary response:
We are saddened to see that you did not have a positive experience on your last visit. Please let us know what we can do to better serve you in the future. We're here for you anytime!
June 30, 2022
S........z
April 15, 2021
i live literally so far from this location & so close to several other locations but i keep coming back bc they’re just so nice. every person i’ve talked to there has been like top tier kind & professional, i feel very safe & will absolutely be coming back.
M........7
May 14, 2021
Love the weekend deals and the people are the best. Sending good vibes to all of you that work for this great establishment.
R........O
December 2, 2020
Best dispensary EVER love Kelly and all the amazing staff. Then even remember our names when we go in. The employees have not steered me wrong everything I explain to them and they know exactly what I need and it has all worked. Best dispensary I highly recommend it.