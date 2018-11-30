vmjames1967
Buyers Beware!! Not what they seam. I thought I was going to Rabbit Hole, to inquire about this deal “$99 OUNCES & $15 EIGHTHS!!! Strains include Mimosa, Blue Dream, Trainwreck, Green Crack, Kosher Kush, Cookies & Cream, Pineapple Express and Blueberry Cookies. *While Supplies Last!* *Valid at all locations while supplies last* **Cannot stack discounts**” Needless to say, this wasn’t Rabbit Hole, it’s now Origins. the flower offered for this ad is grown outside. The indoor grown flower is $50 an 1/8th even though the ad doesn’t specify they have different types of flower for the same strains. When I showed the owner the ad, he became upset and kicked me out of his store. Karma is wonderful
Sorry to hear about your experience. Could you please reach out to us at angie.ramirez@originscorporate.com? We would love to try to make this right for you. Best regards, Rabbit Hole Mgt.