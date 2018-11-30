vmjames1967 on December 5, 2019

Buyers Beware!! Not what they seam. I thought I was going to Rabbit Hole, to inquire about this deal “$99 OUNCES & $15 EIGHTHS!!! Strains include Mimosa, Blue Dream, Trainwreck, Green Crack, Kosher Kush, Cookies & Cream, Pineapple Express and Blueberry Cookies. *While Supplies Last!* *Valid at all locations while supplies last* **Cannot stack discounts**” Needless to say, this wasn’t Rabbit Hole, it’s now Origins. the flower offered for this ad is grown outside. The indoor grown flower is $50 an 1/8th even though the ad doesn’t specify they have different types of flower for the same strains. When I showed the owner the ad, he became upset and kicked me out of his store. Karma is wonderful