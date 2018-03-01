ne0h345
Hi, this isnt a review but a question, since i will be coming into your guys' store next friday. So, i was wondering if you accept passports to get a medical marijuana card?
4.8
10 reviews
Great experience. Great staff, great shop.
Happy to hear you had a great experience here at RCC. Our team here strives to supply the best products as well as the finest customer service for our patients! We hope to see you soon! (:
Outstanding service. Bud tenders are extremely helpful and knowledgeable. Their Rooster branded products are the best I have had in California.
We are so excited that you love our house brand! We strive to have the best quality product at the most compassionate of prices. We are proud to have some of the most knowledgeable and professional staff around to make sure you are leaving comfortable with your product and with a smile on your face! -RCCTeam
I loved this shop. As soon as you walk in they are friendly and quickly check you in and got right in. The bud tenders are knowledgeable and friendly and were able to help me with my medical needs. I'd recommend this shop to anyone, worth the drive to get there and prices are great too.
Thanks for the love mkleaf62 we love that you love it! If you bring in a friend you get a pre-roll on us!(: -RCCTeam
Fantastic product with great pricing. Their in house brand Rooster carts are out of this world. The staff is always friendly. The drive is beautiful and worth it.
Thanks you for recognizing our hard work, Celtik44 :)
Found on Leafly, and glad that I did! In the middle of nowhere, incognito and friendly atmosphere. Picked up 2 Stiiizy 1/2 gram Sativa cartridges at a great price. I saved at least $20 purchasing from Ramona Cannabis Dispensary! Already told a few folks who live in the San Diego area and I'll be returning as well on my future business trips. Kima Shines, Cannabis Enthusiast/Traveling Massage Therapist
Thank you KimaShines we appreciate the positive feedback! We strive to have the best prices for our patients & are super stoked you were able to save some money! :) Safe travels to you & hope to see you soon! -RCCTeam
Contrary to what it says on some popular apps, this dispensary is medical only. Very impressed by the friendliness and helpfulness across the board, and I'll definitely visit again when I'm in the area.
We are glad you enjoyed your experience here at RCC! We hope to see you very soon:) -RCCTeam
Awesome staff, with a very friendly environment. Staff seemed very knowledgable about the provided goods and services provided. Veteran friendly as well. Can't beat the convenience of locale if you're a Ramona native!
We love our veterans here at RCC! We thrive on being well educated on all cannabis product to find the best fit for you. Glad to hear you enjoyed your visit, We hope to see you soon (: -RCCTeam
WOW.. $60-$70+ for an 1/8??? This shit better do my dishes and vacuum for these prices. One of the eighths was so wet it wouldn't smoke. I've heard of watered down booze, but watered down cannabis? WTF??? This was my first (and last) visit. I'll drive down the hill from now on.
Thank you for the feedback! Ramona Cannabis Co. has been working on a more well-rounded menu to appeal to all smoker's. Although we still do have Private Reserve 1/8th's, Rooster has exceptional Top Shelf flower in $10 G's, $25 eighth's, and $35 5G eighth's. Even better we are home of the $20 1/8th's & $100 Oz's! Hope to see you soon to see our new and improved menu.
Welcoming Staff!
You are always welcomed here! Thanks for the feedback see ya soon. -RCCTeam