SweetCheeks5530 on November 20, 2019

OK I have no issue getting on here and telling my story. I come to this store every single week multiple times a week I spend hundreds of dollars every single week. I don’t go to other dispensaries unless I’m forced to because I’m out of town so this is what I consider to be my home pharmacy. When I walked in the door I am usually recognized and greeted. Usually everyone is smiling and it seems to be a fairly upbeat place I’ve given good reviews on Google and on Instagram. Every place that they have an area to review I’ve given a great review because like I said that’s my home pharmacy. I went in yesterday and I believe her name is Brittany, called me ma’am, and asked me who I was on my phone with! And told me that it was a second party buy! I was confused because I’m always on the phone with this person when I come into the dispensary because he’s my boyfriend. He works out of town and is in their system as a legal patient to purchase the product. He always comes in the store with me when he is in town and they know that. She started telling me that I couldn’t be on the phone with him when I came in and so I told her that I will ALWAYS be on the phone with him because it’s his money and I don’t work therefore he can choose his own product. If he doesn’t want to buy a cartridge that day and chooses to get some crumble then he has the right to do that and because he’s out of town he still chooses to use your dispensary as his pharmacy and I had to put up with The harassment yesterday and I am not happy about it I walked out of there and spent almost $200 in one day and I know that i’ll be back to spend more. Steve O usually takes very good care of me because I’ve been one of the original patients who’s never left. If I ever go in there again and get harassed like I did yesterday I promise I will not leave there without speaking to the owner. I’m not going to put up with that crap. I’m in there enough where you should know that my name is Crystal not ma’am! Don’t ever talk to me like that again lady!