Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Refer a Bud Bonus! #BuddyBonus Valid now Refer a new patient to RDC and you both get a free 1/8th (or $35 credit). - New Patient gets a free ⅛ (or $35 credit) - Current Patient gets a free ⅛ (or $35 credit) Switching is a breeze with the new online gateway, or to get started call us at 406-240-3395 and tell us your buddy's name to get ya both the bonus!

10% off Vets, Firefighters, EMT & Seniors Ongoing deal Hey, thanks for the time you have put in. It is appreciated, and to so ya just how much we care we will ALWAYS give ya 10% off your purchase at RDC. Call us today to become a patient or schedule an appointment 406-240-3395. Seniors are folks 50+, if you are younger than that get back to work!