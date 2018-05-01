Promotions
Refer a new patient to RDC and you both get a free 1/8th (or $35 credit). - New Patient gets a free ⅛ (or $35 credit) - Current Patient gets a free ⅛ (or $35 credit) Switching is a breeze with the new online gateway, or to get started call us at 406-240-3395 and tell us your buddy's name to get ya both the bonus!
Hey, thanks for the time you have put in. It is appreciated, and to so ya just how much we care we will ALWAYS give ya 10% off your purchase at RDC. Call us today to become a patient or schedule an appointment 406-240-3395.
Seniors are folks 50+, if you are younger than that get back to work!
While supplies last! Set up an appointment to get your OZ of Jack, call RDC today!
Must be a current patient, does not apply to new patient specials or RDC credits.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
