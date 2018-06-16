Red Dawg Cannoisseur
We know Cannabis that is what makes us Cannoisseurs. We provide patients with safe and convenient access to scientifically tested medical-grade cannabis within the Missoula, Montana area. If you want quality, confidential cannabis delivery for your medical needs, we are here to help. Reach out, then sit back and relax.
Refer a new patient to RDC and you both get a free 1/8th (or $35 credit). - New Patient gets a free ⅛ (or $35 credit) - Current Patient gets a free ⅛ (or $35 credit) Switching is a breeze with the new online gateway, or to get started call us at 406-240-3395 and tell us your buddy's name to get ya both the bonus!
Hey, thanks for the time you have put in. It is appreciated, and to so ya just how much we care we will ALWAYS give ya 10% off your purchase at RDC. Call us today to become a patient or schedule an appointment 406-240-3395.
Seniors are folks 50+, if you are younger than that get back to work!
While supplies last! Set up an appointment to get your OZ of Jack, call RDC today!
Must be a current patient, does not apply to new patient specials or RDC credits.