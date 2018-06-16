10% off Vets, Firefighters, EMT & Seniors

Ongoing deal

Hey, thanks for the time you have put in. It is appreciated, and to so ya just how much we care we will ALWAYS give ya 10% off your purchase at RDC. Call us today to become a patient or schedule an appointment 406-240-3395.

Seniors are folks 50+, if you are younger than that get back to work!