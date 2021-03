This place is a joke. Purchased my second defective cartridge this week from them. I ate the first one because I had gotten all the way home before noticing. This time I noticed immediately. The ring under the mouthpiece was defective/torn and not seated. Manager at first lied and said he can't do exchanges on defective carts, then changed his story to his vendor wouldn't do an exchange. Ok whatever foh. Door guy was pleasant, he should be the manager. Manager is a power tripping douche.