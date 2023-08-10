Revolution Releaf (REC)
Deals
Available today
Promotions
*For every dollar spent, you get 1 point* 150 POINTS Pre-Roll up to $16 for a penny 250 POINTS 10mg Curio, Disco, or gLeaf Chews for a penny 400 POINTS Pre-Roll Pack up to $40 for a penny 600 POINTS 3.5g up to $55 for a penny 800 POINTS $80 worth of Extracts for a penny 1500 POINTS $150 Store Credit for a penny Rewards apply to regular menu prices. Cannot combine loyalty points with any deals.
Every day Veterans will receive 20% OFF any products that are not on sale. Must provide military ID or valid drivers license with "VETERAN" on it.
Cannot be combined with other deals, discounts, or reward points.
All seniors 55+ will receive 10% off any products that are not on sale.
Cannot be combined with other deals, discounts, or reward points.
Whenever you purchase any cannabis product from our dispensary (products with THC or cannabis derived CBD), you will receive 20% OFF our hemp CBD products!
Excludes HEMP flower of pre rolls, eighths, and ounces. Cannot combine with any other deals and discounts.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.