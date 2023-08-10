Welcome to Revolution Releaf in Laurel, Maryland! Come visit us and talk to our team for all your cannabis needs! First-time Patient Discount: 25% OFF (Medical ONLY) Veteran: 20% OFF Senior (55+): 10% OFF Industry: 10% OFF *Deals can't be combined with other discounts or reward points* The Revolution Releaf family brings top quality products, services and relief to patients and consumers over the age of 21. We aim to be the best dispensary in Maryland through personal relationships grounded in personalized care. Our #1 goal is to help our patients find the perfect cannabis products to help address their individual needs and change their lives. Through personal relationships, Revolution Releaf will help each customer get an improved quality of life. Our products are suitable for newcomers and long-time enthusiasts alike. Many consumers have a preferred method of consumption. No method is better than the other; it all depends on the individual patient's preference and needs. Because of this we offer a variety of flower, concentrates, vapes, RSO, tinctures, and topicals packed with the finest indica, sativa and hybrid strains. History: The team behind Revolution Releaf opened the dispensary’s doors in late January 2018. The founder saw a genuine need for medicinal cannabis in the Laurel community and knew his team could provide customized care for those in need. Revolution Releaf was designed to offer a wide range of cannabis medicines to suit multiple Maryland qualifying conditions. Staff: Here at Revolution Releaf, our team truly values you and your healing. We are deeply committed to ensuring that each patient's visit is informative and enjoyable! Our team is highly knowledgeable, able to explain how different cannabis options might best suit a particular condition. The staff is attentive, eagerly available to answer its patients’ questions and help them understand marijuana as a medicine. Highly professional and caring, Revolution Releaf’s team is proud to care for its Laurel visitors. Location Information: Laurel lies in Maryland’s Prince George's County, nearly at the midway point between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Revolution Releaf’s facility is easily accessible via the Route 1/Washington Boulevard North in Laurel, Maryland. Patients traveling from Russett, Maryland City, North Laurel and Savage can quickly arrive at Revolution Releaf’s doorstep. The dispensary team welcomes all Maryland patients from all over! Unfortunately in the state of Maryland, we cannot offer our curbside service to recreational customers. If you are interested in becoming and Maryland Medical Cannabis Patient, check out our website!