I've shopped here for about a year and in that time the parking lot has been the biggest obstacle. Folks dont seem to have any care for others vehicles, or how the handicap parking spot works. I had a run in with someone from out of state there yesterday and as a result I wont be returning. You have good prices but it's not worth it if your parking situation leads to constant conflict. After dude threatened me and me being the only one asked to leave it just doesnt sit right. Have the best holiday season but I'll take my cash elsewhere...