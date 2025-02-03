This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
I've shopped here for about a year and in that time the parking lot has been the biggest obstacle. Folks dont seem to have any care for others vehicles, or how the handicap parking spot works. I had a run in with someone from out of state there yesterday and as a result I wont be returning. You have good prices but it's not worth it if your parking situation leads to constant conflict. After dude threatened me and me being the only one asked to leave it just doesnt sit right. Have the best holiday season but I'll take my cash elsewhere...