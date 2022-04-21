Dispensary hours are: Thursday 4/21: 6am-9am Med only, 9am-9pm ALL. Friday 4/22, Saturday 4/23, and Sunday,4/24: 6am-9am Med only, 9am-9pm ALL. Daily hours starting 4/25—7:00am - 9:00am Medical Only, 9:00am – 9:00pm Adult + Medical Use” RISE Recreational Dispensary Bloomfield is an NJ Recreational marijuana dispensary at 26-48 Bloomfield Avenue near the intersection of Belmont avenue and Bloomfield Avenues. Also Browse our Dispensary Menu for Vape Pens, Hybrid, Sativa, Indica, and Edibles. Curbside pickup is available as a special service prioritized for select patients.