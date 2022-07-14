I was in here once before. It was just as pleasant. Everyone is so friendly and always asking to make sure I am getting everything I need. It’s always very quick service. The last person who helped me was James. I really appreciate everyone there and cannot wait to shop here again.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.