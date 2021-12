Visit RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Clifton Park, NY (Halfmoon) near Saratoga in the Capital District of New York. We offer a large range of Medical Marijuana Products and a Patient-Focused approach to Cannabis Medicine. Our Marijuana Dispensary carries the Best-quality Distillate Vaporization (vape) Cartridges, Tinctures, Oral Sprays, Capsules, Tablets, Powders, Suppositories, Lotions and Oils. Our mission is to provide Patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening illnesses with compassionate service and access to high-quality medical marijuana from trained medical professionals. Stop by our Halfmoon Dispensary in Clifton Park for a FREE Consultation!