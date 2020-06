Schillzy28 on May 31, 2020

Very impressed with RISE Niles. I've heard great things about their Mundelein location and quality product, so I was thrilled to have a new spot open so close to home. The staff was friendly, knowledgeable, inviting, and fun. The store itself is gorgeous. The Rythm L'Orange is amazing!! Looking forward to a beautiful friendship with my new home shop...