Grott on October 28, 2019

TOM, EXCELLENT SERVICE, 5 STARS. I had a question regarding the point system, Tom looked up my points after a few questions he told me it didn't look correct and he would research. I expected a text several days later. Tom called me on my cell 3 blocks away and advised me there was an error, saving me quite a bit of cash. Kudos Tom. Go RISE. One above