I come here all the time and the staff are super helpful and friendly! 5 stars!
4.8
10 reviews
Quality product at great prices, unbeatable atmosphere and great experience especially if your planning on buying from the deli, plus the very knowledgeable staff will ensure if this!
very upset, they had a seemingly great deal for $1 grams of kief and they refused to honor it. They said it was a mistake but they never worked to rectify the issue. Not to mention, two staff members gave me two different prices! I will NOT b back!
TOM, EXCELLENT SERVICE, 5 STARS. I had a question regarding the point system, Tom looked up my points after a few questions he told me it didn't look correct and he would research. I expected a text several days later. Tom called me on my cell 3 blocks away and advised me there was an error, saving me quite a bit of cash. Kudos Tom. Go RISE. One above
very professional staff and very friendly lovely atmosphere would highly recommend this to anyone
Great dispensary and great people. Have some of the best bud and prices I’ve seen
Hands down the best dispensary in Maryland. I’ve been to a few and this is by far my favorite. This the first one where they weigh the buds in front of and they’ve always got a deal going on. The quality of medicine is great for the price!
Best dispensary in the area by far. Experience is very similar to being in Las Vegas at ESSENCE (RISE) albeit smaller in scale. Bud tenders are very knowledgeable if given the opportunity to guide you into the correct product. Beautifully laid out and extremely clean. Everyone is very friendly and professional and I look forward to visiting RISE whenever I do. They are my benchmark in the area and everyone is judge based upon GTI/RISE/ESSENCE.
This was only my 2nd time at Rise but it was awesome. I forgot the guy's name that was helping me but he was very knowledgeable and didnt act like I was an expert which some places do. I asked him a little bit about concentrates and he gave me some very useful information. Will definitely be going back to Rise!
