NoXWrld
Loved the curbside pick up, was quick and easy. Staff is very nice as well.
4.9
10 reviews
First time visiting and first time pick up and the experience was super chill, placed my order and was ready super fast! Definitely shopping here again. Brandi my budtender who helped me was also super great!
Friendly staff, curbside pick up is easy and fast
The curbside for my first time was easy even if it feels sketchy. Reminds me of the old days. Service was friendly and quick. I hope they up there daily special game. It is nice to have a dispensary in the Dena. It be even better if their text promo game is as solid as HFL.
Love the location and the tenders all seem nice. Curbside only for now and I cannot wait to see the store.
Thanks for leaving a review! Come see us again soon.
I love curbside pickup! I wasn’t able to get the name of the person who was assisting me for my 1st time visit, however he was beyond welcoming & patient
We're glad you enjoy the way we're doing things! Hopefully soon you'll be able to experience our excellent customer service inside the dispensary. Have a great rest of your day!
We’re all making adjustments with this virus out there, and Ritual seems to be taking it in stride while keeping employees and patients safe, and still dispensing affordable, quality medicine. Location might be too far afield for some. Discounts are generous, especially for veterans (22%!!!).
We do our best to provide excellent customer service and always appreciate our Veteran Patients. Thank you!
First time there. Place online order through leafly and it was ready when I arrived for their curbside pickup. Quick and friendly. Great service.
Thank you for leaving us a review! Enjoy the meds and come back to see us again soon.
Very fast and friendly service. Hoping to actually visit the staff inside when it's safe. I would definitely visit again.
Thank you for leaving a review. Make sure to keep an eye on our daily specials. We constantly have different medical products on special at reduced prices daily.
Great first time experience! Wish I could remember the friendly lady’s name that helped me so I could give her a shoutout. I did give her my umbrella so you know who you are ;) First time visit, will be returning. Looking forward to the covid stuff to blow over so I can check out the inside of your store. Cheers!
We appreciate the kind words! Have a great rest of your day.