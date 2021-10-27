31 products | Last updated:
RockRiver Wellness
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-5pm
12pm-5pm
Reviews of RockRiver Wellness
j........2
Today
Very good customer service. There is just too much to see and learn in one visit!
M........5
Yesterday
Great customer hospitality and amazing products. Purchased some thcO , ready to get lifted.
e........m
5 days ago
HHC was good, THC O was amazing! Service was incredible, always helpful and informative. Delta 8 , and delta 10 was very strong as well. Hemp flower special was amazing this month!
C........7
October 19, 2021
Amazing place!! Out of state and didn’t know a whole lot and the owner was very helpful! AMAZING place to go! Great selection and prices are unbeatable! Definitely will be returning! They treat you like family and you won’t be a stranger in there!