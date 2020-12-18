Rocky Mountain Cannabis Naturita is nestled in the heart of town surrounded by gorgeous desert mountain views. RMC Naturita is frequented by locals in the southwest region of Colorado and tourists alike searching for a one-of-a-kind Rocky Mountain experience. RMC takes pride in offering the largest selection of cannabis products available at incredibly affordable prices. From flower and pre-rolled joints to edibles and CBD products, RMC has you covered. If you're in the area and need to re-up your stash or simply want to embark on a new adventure, look no further than the best marijuana dispensary in Naturita, CO!