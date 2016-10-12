GmaBogart
This is the dispensary to go to. Friendly, knowledgeable bud tenders, always has the biggest variety of smoke in town. Fun place to go to.
Thank you for such a wonderful review! We hope to see you again soon!
4.9
10 reviews
Thank you for such a wonderful review! We hope to see you again soon!
Amazing selection and prices! And they actually carry CBD strains! Best place in Gunnison.
Thank you for leaving us such a kind review, Kristihaner! We wouldn't be able to this without you! Hope to see you around the shop again soon!
Great prices! Great staff! I really appreciate the organization of the indica/sativa/hybrids and have never been disappointed!
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a 5 star rating! We hope to see you around the shop soon!
Best dispensary in town the people are always so friendly and great to vibe with. The deals are amazing 5 grams for 100 or even just 25$ grams they even have 15$ grams of Durban poisen wax from Denver dab company is absolutely fire have to get in again before it’s all gone. Always a great time at Rocky Mountain Cannabis
We appreciate you taking the time to leave us such a kind review! We appreciate your feedback and hope to see you around again soon!
I really enjoy going to Rocky Mountain cannabis and their selection they have the atmosphere is always positive in the budtenders are always friendly
Thank you for leaving us such a kind review! We appreciate you!
THE BEST DISPENSARY IN GUNNISON BY FAR!! Im a FREQUENT shopper! They always have the best selection at the best prices you can get basically anywhere. I can always walk out knowing I got just what I need for my medical needs, and my personal preferences as well. As I said, frequent shopper!! Highly recommend RMCannabis Gunnison!!!
Thank you so much for all the love @mamabear1416! Hope to see you again soon!
Fire meds. Such good quality. Variety of strain selections and have very good quality for what you pay for wether it's $6 a gram or $15 a gram
Thank you @onetlove for the feedback!
This place is amazing! Friendly staff. They know what they are selling to answer all your questions.
Thank you @merrifield05 for the compliments! We hope to see you in the store again soon!
It was great for us!
Appreciate the feedback @compozdom!
Reasonable prices, a helpful staff, and the space feels like a lounge. The bud I got was danktastic.
We like danktastic! Thanks for the feedback @FinnyMcStone! Come see us again soon!