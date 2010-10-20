Alex30
Not the closest to my house but its worth the drive every time, thank you for being so consistent with the quality and good service!
I'll admit, I was a novice on our our first visit here. However, Red immediately put us at total ease with his vast knowledge and endless patience with my elementary questions. Countless visits later, I'm still learning more and more, and best of all, Red makes it fun and informative. Red epitomizes the pentultimate in customer service and sales in all regards. I tell everyone who will listen to go and see Red at RMO - you will see his very friendly approach, benefit from his deep product knowledge, and will genuinely be better for having the experience. Thank you RMO and Thank you Red!!
Great product and great prices! Zack was very helpful. I will definitely be back again 👍🏿
Best bud on the mountain, great service, everyone is always friendly and Redd has to be one of the most knowledgeable budtenders you'll ever meet. I always recommend this place to friends.
Joe and Jason rule. RMO is the only place I shop. They're fair, knowledgeable, and truly care about customer service and satisfaction.
They are truly organic grown strains . Every strain I have gotten has been wonderful . Red the budtender is always helpful and great personality . Its where I choose to go now .
Employees are super helpful and amazing. The product is by far the best in the state!!!
Jason, the proprietor, is extremely knowledgable and friendly, and takes great pride in the quality of the items on the menu. All of the selections are organically grown, and most of them locally. The dispensary offers both medical & recreational sales, and is very conveniently located for anyone traveling to Black Hawk or Central City. A card is available to stamp each $35 or more purchase per visit, and when filled is good for a free eighth. Please note that this shop is called "Rocky Mountain Organics" and is NOT to be confused with "Rocky Mountain Organic Medicine" in Golden or a completely different "Rocky Mountain Organics".
I was just cruising by at 10am and saw the "RECREATIONAL CANNABIS" sign, so I pulled in. He was open that early, this being his first week as a Rec store. The service was excellent, paid with Credit Card and had 2 different choices available in the category that I like (very strong sativa). The price of $45 for an eighth was better than other places in Denver selling Rec weed.
I've always wanted to stop here and I'm glad I did. I've been here twice and both times bought from the grower. It has been a while since I've smoked a commercial flower that tasted like it was grown from the heart. Never buying in Denver again.