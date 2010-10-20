andyjeri on November 28, 2017

I'll admit, I was a novice on our our first visit here. However, Red immediately put us at total ease with his vast knowledge and endless patience with my elementary questions. Countless visits later, I'm still learning more and more, and best of all, Red makes it fun and informative. Red epitomizes the pentultimate in customer service and sales in all regards. I tell everyone who will listen to go and see Red at RMO - you will see his very friendly approach, benefit from his deep product knowledge, and will genuinely be better for having the experience. Thank you RMO and Thank you Red!!