Great spot, good pricing, top shelf MJ!!
Diggin the Kush Cake!
RevoKevo
on February 23, 2019
Stopped in on a whim, and was very impressed. Knowledgeable, friendly staff, great deals, solid products. If you’re in Central City, defiantly stop in and check this place out. Flower, shatter, vapes, edibles, extracts and on and on-