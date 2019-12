Henrydogg on July 19, 2019

I have been a customer for about a year now to buy juice for my ecig and now I’m buying medicine here. I have extreme anxiety I will avoid interacting with strangers at all cost sometimes but here I’ve always been comfortable. Troy is so friendly and honestly you will feel like an old friend coming to visit, I’ve never felt judged or embarrassed to ask questions. Go check em out the flower is fire!