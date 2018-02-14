Rec only. Doesn’t honor medical patients. Too much over priced outdoor as well. Not impressed. Would have been fine paying taxes on quality cannabis.

Dispensary said:

We are sorry you did not have a great first impression of our store. We strive to cater to every customer with their individual needs on both high end and budget product. Unfortunately, we do not have a license to sell medical marijuana products therefore we cannot exempt taxes from medical patients. We really wish we could.