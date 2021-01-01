Best deal in Town
Valid 3/20/2020 – 1/1/2021
Shatter 1g: $25 OTD - 5g: $100 OTD Live Resin 1g: 25 OTD - 5g: $100 OTD Treehouse Tribe 1g Carts: $25 OTD Treehouse Tribe 5-1g Carts: $100 OTD
Excludes other discounts!
Happy Hour Specials
Valid 3/20/2020 – 1/1/2021
Platinum Shelf: $10 a gram - $225 an oz Gold Shelf: $9 a gram - $200 an oz Top Shelf: $8 a gram - $160 an oz 2 Premium Pre-rolls: $16 2 Pre-rolls: $12 Organic Hash: $35 a gram Diamond Badder: $35 a gram Diamonds: $50 a gram Tinctures: $40 OTD
Every day after 4:20pm. Excludes other discounts!
Deal of the week
Valid 3/20/2020 – 3/23/2020
Gold Shelf 1g: $7 OTD - 1oz: $150 OTD
Excludes other discounts! Ends 3/22/2020
Early Bird Discount
Valid 3/20/2020 – 1/1/2021
15% off entire purchase between 9:00am and 12:00pm.
Valid Monday thru Friday from 9:00am to 12:00pm