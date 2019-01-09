Follow
Pickup available
Salish Coast Cannabis
Pickup available
360-588-2760
Every Day Deals! Veterans, Medical, & Senior Discounts
Valid 9/1/2019 – 9/2/2020
All Military/Veterans receive a 15% Discount off any transaction! All Medical Certified Patients receive a 15% Discount off any transaction! Seniors age 55+ receive a 15% Discount off any transaction!
Must Present Valid ID, Military ID, Medical Info, and/or Paperwork for the corresponding discount. Cannot be applied to items or transactions that are already being discounted. Discount may not apply on specific Sales Items.
Happy Hour Specials! Open - 11 AM and 7PM - Close!
We are now offering Morning Happy Hour from 8 AM - 10 AM and Evening Happy Hour running 7 PM - Close! Every Day!
No Double Discounts. Highest applicable discount at time of purchase will be honored.
Birthday Discount
Valid 9/1/2019 – 9/2/2020
Get a 20% Discount off any transaction made on your Birthday!
Must Present Valid ID with matching DOB of current day. Cannot be applied to items or transactions that are already being discounted. Discount may not apply on specific Sales Items. Only one Birthday Discount per year.