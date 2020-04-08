476 products
Valid 9/1/2019 – 9/2/2020
All Military/Veterans receive a 15% Discount off any transaction! All Medical Certified Patients receive a 15% Discount off any transaction! Seniors age 55+ receive a 15% Discount off any transaction!
Must Present Valid ID, Military ID, Medical Info, and/or Paperwork for the corresponding discount. Cannot be applied to items or transactions that are already being discounted. Discount may not apply on specific Sales Items.
All Products
Glue by PNWROOTS
from PNWROOTS
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Sofa King Kush by PNWROOTS
from PNWROOTS
18.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Sofa King Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Banana OG by Tilted
from Tilted
23.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
OGKS by Kush Family Originals
from Kush Family Originals
18.17%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKS
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
20.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Raw Cookies by Kush Family Originals
from Kush Family Originals
15.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Raw Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
Snow Leopard by Sky Standard Gardens
from Sky Standard Gardens
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Leopard
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$39⅛ ounce
Irene Apricot by SUBX
from SUBX
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Irene Apricot
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$48⅛ ounce
Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC) by Sub X
from Sub X
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC)
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Lemon Cookies by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27.4%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Grranimals by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
24.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Grranimals
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Forum Cookies by Sugarleaf
from Sugarleaf
20.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Bavarian Cream by Cyclops
from Cyclops
24.76%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$2001 ounce
Cookies by Gabriel
from Gabriel
22%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$272 grams
$272 grams
Frosted Lemons by Gabriel
from Gabriel
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Frosted Lemons
Strain
$272 grams
$272 grams
Bruce Banner by Crave Cannabis
from Crave Cannabis
18.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Gelato by Exotikz
from Exotikz
18.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
White Widow by Cyclops
from Cyclops
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$2001 ounce
Apricot Jelly by Cyclops
from Cyclops
16.61%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Royal Grape by Falcanna
from Falcanna
23.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Grape
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Strawberry Cough by Cyclops
from Cyclops
14.41%
THC
___
CBD
$2001 ounce
$2001 ounce
Middlefork #2 by Cyclops
from Cyclops
22.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Middlefork #2
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sour Tangie by Cyclops
from Cyclops
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$2001 ounce
Future #3 by Cyclops
from Cyclops
23.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Future #3
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$2001 ounce
Dutch Haze by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutch Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$41⅛ ounce
Sour Al x Ghost OG by Kush Family Originals
from Kush Family Originals
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Al x Ghost OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
The Whip by Sub X
from Sub X
22.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
The Whip
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$48⅛ ounce
Zookies by Tilted
from Tilted
21.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Forum Cookies by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cookies
Strain
$53⅛ ounce
$53⅛ ounce
Santa Cruz Blue Dream by Crave Cannabis
from Crave Cannabis
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Santa Cruz Blue Dream
Strain
$100½ ounce
$100½ ounce
DJ Short Blueberry by Dj Short Blueberry
from Dj Short Blueberry
21.57%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$100½ ounce
$100½ ounce
Cookie Dough by Pagoda
from Pagoda
20.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dough
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1701 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Pagoda
from Pagoda
22.07%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1701 ounce
DJ Short Blueberry by Pagoda
from Pagoda
21.57%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$1701 ounce
Dutch Treat by Pagoda
from Pagoda
22.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Purple Punch by Pagoda
from Pagoda
21.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1701 ounce
Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
19.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Dolato by Visions
from Visions
16.27%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Gobstopper by Sky Standard Gardens
from Sky Standard Gardens
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
