HellsHero on June 9, 2018

Santa Cruz Naturals is my first and only stop in Santa Cruz County. The knowledgeable staff are friendly and helpful whenever I visit. The flowers are all top shelf and priced for any budget. The concentrates (my favorites) are also on point, particularly the sauces. Not only that, since the recent remodel the whole place shines! If I'm in a hurry they even have an online pick up option so I never wait in line. Thanks SCN!