Seed of Life Labs - Great Falls
Seed of Life Labs - Great Falls
Seed of Life is an all-in-one cannabis company from manufacturing, cultivation, distribution, transportation, and retail. Established in 2017, we prioritize clean, pure, non-toxic compounds in our growing process and cultivation. You can experience our premium products at our dispensaries in Billings x2, Fairview, Miles City, Glendive, Havre and Great Falls. Finally, a high-end high.
505 5th Street SW, Great Falls, MT
License D-100153-007
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 7:50pm
monday
9am - 7:50pm
tuesday
9am - 7:50pm
wednesday
9am - 7:50pm
thursday
9am - 7:50pm
friday
9am - 7:50pm
saturday
9am - 7:50pm
