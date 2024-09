I was in, with my wife, and bought a small amount, just to try them out. I walked out with a bit of Budder, and a Pre-Roll, and both were phenomenal! Their service was outstanding, and they all kinda seemed like they were just happy to be there! It was really warm, and inviting, despite being in a definite business setting, which, I absolutely loved what I saw. It was a fantastic, professional environment. We'll definitely be back!