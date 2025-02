Maaaan, it felt like I was walking into a high end glass gallery, that happened to have only high grade flower and rosin. I got a quarter, was given a discount and a free preroll as well! I'm in love with the sodas and drinks they offer, and no where else has had rosin like these guys. I felt welcomed and was confident the staff knew what they were talking about! I'll be back forsure, having your shop on leafly made everything so convenient!