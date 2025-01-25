DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Durham
Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Durham
Established in 2015, Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary is a premier cannabis store in Durham, North Carolina. We offer the city's largest selection of Exotic Living Soil THCa Flower strains meticulously handpicked for flavor profile and effect. Find top quality Live THCa Rosin and a wide range of delta 9 edibles, vapes, and high-end American-made glass pipes. We are the only premier Puffco product supplier in North Carolina.
Leafly member since 2023
StorefrontADA accessible
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 6pm
monday
12pm - 8pm
tuesday
12pm - 8pm
wednesday
12pm - 8pm
thursday
12pm - 8pm
friday
12pm - 8pm
saturday
12pm - 8pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Open until 8pm ET
Photos of Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Durham
Promotions at Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Durham
Updates from Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Durham
32 Reviews of Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Durham
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
j........e
January 25, 2025
c........4
September 28, 2024
p........5
September 28, 2024
l........e
September 27, 2024