Established in 2015, Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary is a premier cannabis store in Durham, North Carolina. We offer the city's largest selection of Exotic Living Soil THCa Flower strains meticulously handpicked for flavor profile and effect. Find top quality Live THCa Rosin and a wide range of delta 9 edibles, vapes, and high-end American-made glass pipes. We are the only premier Puffco product supplier in North Carolina.