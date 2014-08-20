tellerprescotty on March 13, 2017

This is not the closest shop to me, but I go out of my way to stop in weekly. They do have a decent selection, but what is bringing me back is their great staff. If Ernest is working while you stop in, wait for him to help you - he is very knowledgeable and friendly, has killer good vibes and really seems to love what he's doing. The guy loves weed! Great shop 10/10