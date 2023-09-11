About this dispensary
Smyth Cannabis Co. - Tewksbury
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Framingham, Lowell, & Tewksbury Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more. Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and trimmed by hand in small-batches for quality control, giving you a true craft cannabis experience every time.
1695 Shawsheen St, Tewksbury, MA
License MR284994
ATMStorefrontADA accessible
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
12am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
Closed
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until 10pm ET
