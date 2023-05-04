The Blue Dream from SWW literally turned me off of Blue Dream forever. I was already on the verge of that plunge, but 7 grams later and nuh-uh. Never again. I used to smoke two bowls back to back of whatever strain, but just to get over the disappointment and lack of uplift I’d smoke anything almost anything else DIRECTLY after this, and if there was enough of something else, gift this strain to a non medically in need pot head.