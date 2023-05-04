Southwest Cannabis - Taos
1540.4 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
310 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Southwest Cannabis - Taos
Leafly member since 2010
Followers: 25
1033 Paseo del Pueblo Sur Suite A, Taos, NM
License 3068
storefrontmedicalrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of Southwest Cannabis - Taos
Show all photos
9 Reviews of Southwest Cannabis - Taos
see all reviews
B........8
September 28, 2020
When I bought 1 gram they only gave me a half gram. Buy your own scale.
H........r
August 9, 2020
The Blue Dream from SWW literally turned me off of Blue Dream forever. I was already on the verge of that plunge, but 7 grams later and nuh-uh. Never again. I used to smoke two bowls back to back of whatever strain, but just to get over the disappointment and lack of uplift I’d smoke anything almost anything else DIRECTLY after this, and if there was enough of something else, gift this strain to a non medically in need pot head.
G........0
March 4, 2019
Wonderful selection and friendly and helpful staff! Has become a regular for me
G........2
September 20, 2018
Taos location is open. Kind and caring staff, lots of product choices. Good prices