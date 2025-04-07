[Service/Quality/Staff - 5 stars] Really do hope that Spark'd gets with the times & fully embraces Leafly & other digital assets that are not banned by regulations or oversight, simply the management not taking the time to better serve their customers because it's not important enough to them. I love this particular Spark'd location, despite some shady/blatantly misleading behavior & information about prices on several visits, but wether or not they take the two seconds required to fill out their profile and make full use of this site will show our community wether they are there to be a positive asset & boon to the surrounding area and members, or if it's simply got a money-grabbing, street-level dealer mindset of "make all the money you can first, the buyer matters never". I for one believe in Spark'd & believe time will show their true natures, I just hope I'm not wrong and they understand that investing in your customers is bar none the most important thing a business can do if it would like any kind of real longevity or to effect positive change. The choice is yours, Spark'd! (Sry for long review, otherwise like I said this dispensary, product quality & staff is 5 stars hands down, prices are 2-3 stars but I think that's more the states fault than Spark'd)