In-store purchasing only
703 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Stash Dispensary - Orland Hills
Discover a world of premium cannabis products at Stash Dispensaries in Orland Hills. Located just off 167th Street, our store offers a sleek and modern atmosphere where you can explore a wide range of top-quality flower, edibles, concentrates, and more. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or new to the world of cannabis, our knowledgeable staff is here to provide expert guidance and support.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 6
9545 W. 167th Street, Orland Hills, IL
License 284.000281-AUDO
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
Photos of Stash Dispensary - Orland Hills
Show all photos
2 Reviews of Stash Dispensary - Orland Hills
see all reviews
c........6
September 8, 2023
One of the best dispensaries in this area. It’s still a bit of a hidden gem due to it being under soft opening right now. They’re doing a grand opening September 16. They have some of the best deal’s going on and the staff is unbeatable as far as knowledge and atmosphere.
b........H
September 2, 2023
This store is perfectly designed and the staff make it super easy and they’re super knowledgeable.