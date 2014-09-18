Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Best medical prices, Best Bud, Best staff. I love this place.
HomeGrowerConsulting
on February 25, 2017
If you have a med card this is the place to be. The bud is perfect, not dry like some places. Very fresh. The concentrates to die for, great taste.
Marcjk30
on September 20, 2016
Love it!! Aaron is the shit! miss you brother - Marc King.
julianperezz
on November 23, 2015
Great service, clean and organized staff.
0Ethan0
on November 10, 2015
First time I went here the service was great, and the quality of the bud was pretty good. But the selection of edibles were low in my opinion. and the prices were also pretty high compared to other places. All in all it's an alright place
Deanette
on July 25, 2015
Gross!! Everything is not for me!!!!
Louya83
on May 31, 2015
Waaaaaaay over priced. Would not recommend. U can go to any other place and beat that. Just look around.
AmyG303
on February 28, 2015
Steel City has the best customer service, best buds and the best prices. Hands down.
Aldebaran2008Osiris
on December 15, 2014
Every time I go to this dispensary I am treated very well!!! The owner's/workers are very helpful, friendly, and knowledgeable!!! This is one of my favorite dispensaries and I will continue to frequent this establishment!!! I really enjoy their house strains as well, plus they have a great selection of products!!!