We offer a different special for each day of the week! Sunday Funday: Happy Hour all day! Madness Monday: This special is different every week! It could be anything, so stop on by to find out! Tasty Tuesday: Buy one edible, get one 50% off! Wheel Wednesday: Spin the wheel, get a deal! Twisted Thursday: Joints are $4 each! Fire Friday: 8th of Caviar for $50! Saucy Saturday: 2g Live Resin for $45!
Shop at Stellar between 4:20pm - 6:45pm and you can take advantage of our Happy Hour specials! Non-members can get member pricing on Eighths and Quarters. Members can receive a 1¢ joint with any purchase over $5!
Veterans can receive a 1¢ joint with any purchase of $5or more. Veterans can also receive a 20% discount on any CBD-dominant products.