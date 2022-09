Do not go here! This place is ripping off there customers. I was told by 2 staff members the new packaging was the same buds that has been in there jars. NOT, crappy, small, unsmokable. They said it was fresh, NOT, several over 4 months old. I wish I could put up pictures to prove my point. Beware of this corporation, they are NOT about the customer. Also many of there 4 star reviews are fake.