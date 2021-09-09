7 Reviews of Story - West Monroe
l........e
September 9, 2021
Wonderful Staff. Knowledgeable Staff. They are now open Mondays 10-5 and Tue/Thr 9-5. They are getting different strains and products at this store and I love that. SIDE NOTE: Remember everyone Canninas Leaf Will ONLY be available in January.
M........d
April 25, 2022
Absolutely garbage flowers, I went to the Monroe location and on two separate visits I completely wasted my money, so not buy you would be better off buying from your regular dealer.
c........2
January 29, 2022
My visit is always pleasant at this office. The staff is very informative and professional.
T........9
March 22, 2022
awesome place
d........4
January 16, 2022
Veteran discount on everything except the flower. No COA's. Negative reviews are getting removed.
C........t
July 21, 2021
Really sweet staff!! I was really nervous and they were patient and explained things well. Really limited product and no actual bud but that wasn't an issue for me personally. They are only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, only mentioning because it isn't mentioned much other places!!
K........8
January 13, 2022
Prices are twice the rate you would pay through other means but it's legal so 🤷🏼♀️