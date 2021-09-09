About this dispensary
Story - West Monroe
l........e
September 9, 2021
Wonderful Staff. Knowledgeable Staff. They are now open Mondays 10-5 and Tue/Thr 9-5. They are getting different strains and products at this store and I love that. SIDE NOTE: Remember everyone Canninas Leaf Will ONLY be available in January.
M........d
April 25, 2022
Absolutely garbage flowers, I went to the Monroe location and on two separate visits I completely wasted my money, so not buy you would be better off buying from your regular dealer.
c........2
January 29, 2022
My visit is always pleasant at this office. The staff is very informative and professional.
T........9
March 22, 2022
awesome place