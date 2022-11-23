Strain Crafted Medicinals is a private Caregiver business that specializes in manufacturing gourmet edibles. Our edibles are micro-dosed, effective, potent, and strain specific. Our purpose is to provide an alternative wellness service to patients that is based on understanding the products available on the market and only offer chemical-free edibles on our menu. Since we first started operating in April, 2022, we've seen a great deal of change in the local medical marijuana scene and we're proud to be playing our part in helping to alter tastes and perceptions about what medical marijuana edibles should be. We work with a small group of trusted Maine medical marijuana cultivators to bring the freshest, and finest organic marijuana products to our growing community of shoppers. New patients are currently being accepted from all qualifying States. Please contact for assistance by phone or email as we are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.